Carbon Credit Industry Report 2025-2029

The carbon credit market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.96 trillion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. The report on the carbon credit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising carbon emissions in earth atmosphere, increase in adoption of net-zero emission targets, and growing demand for natural climate solutions.

This study identifies the booming investment and partnership deals in carbon credit market as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon credit market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for standardized assessment and transparency in carbon offset projects and increasing corporate efforts toward carbon reduction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon credit market vendors . Also, the carbon credit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3Degrees Group Inc.

AltaGas Ltd.

Anew Climate LLC

Carbon Credit Capital LLC

CarbonBetter

ClearSky Climate Solutions LLC

Climate Bridge Ltd.

Climate Impact Partners LLC

ClimatePartner GmbH

ClimeCo LLC

EKI Energy Services Ltd.

Finite Carbon Corp.

Just Energy Advanced Solutions LLC

Microsoft Corp.

NativeEnergy

natureOffice GmbH

NRG Energy Inc.

South Pole

Sterling Planet

Tasman Environmental Markets

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Carbon Credit Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on global carbon credit market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Power - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.8 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Compliance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Voluntary - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Type



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2024 and 2029

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

