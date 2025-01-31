POC HbA1C Testing Research Report 2025: Global Market Projected to Reach $2.43 Billion by 2033 with Top 10 Competitors Accounting for 81.2% Market Share in 2023

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POC HbA1C Testing Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Point-of-Care (POC) Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1C) testing market has marked a notable growth, reaching approximately $842.91 million in 2023. This reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2018. Analysts project the market to expand to $1.44 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 11.45% and further to $2.43 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 10.96%.



The consumables segment within the type of product category leads the market, having amassed $490.65 million in 2023, while it is expected to grow the fastest at a 12.23% CAGR between 2023-2028. By technology, the immunoassay segment was the most substantial, commanding a 35.8% market share; this segment is also predicted to grow robustly at a 12.53% CAGR through the forecast period.

The hospital end-user segment accounted for a leading 42.8% market share and is followed by the home care segment, anticipated to experience the highest growth at a 13.76% CAGR. Regionally, North America and Western Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing markets, with CAGRs of 12.76% and 11.62%, respectively. This market performance is expected to be closely followed by the Asia-Pacific and South America regions.



The market for POC HbA1C testing is highly concentrated, with the top ten competitors accounting for 81.2% of the global market share in 2023. Key industry players are driving innovation and growth through strategies like partnerships and the introduction of advanced POC solutions.



Several factors contribute to the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market, including the rising incidence of diabetes, an increase in the aging population, improvements in healthcare systems, and governmental and regulatory support. However, certain challenges such as the scarcity of trained healthcare professionals may impede market growth.



The considerable growth opportunity lies in the consumables segment, where a $383.02 million increase in annual global sales is expected by 2028. The immunoassay technology and outpatient physician office segments are also forecasted to provide substantial sales growth. Companies are advised to capitalize on these opportunities by improving multi-parameter testing solutions, focusing on product innovation, patient convenience, and expanding into emerging markets.



This analysis provides insights into the growth and potential of the POC HbA1C testing market. Stakeholders and industry players can leverage these findings to align their strategies and investments, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare outcomes and business growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $842.91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2430 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured





Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Menarini Group

Danaher Corporation

i-SENS, Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

ARKRAY Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

LumoraDX

Roche Diagnostics

Hipro Biotechnology

Osang HealthCare Co Ltd.

PTS Diagnostics

bioMérieux

Rapid Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd.

CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Agappe Diagnostic Ltd.

Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

Nipro Corp

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

HemoCue AB

Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Getein Biotech

SugenTech Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc.

EKF Diagnostics

A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Novo Nordisk

QIAGEN N.V.

Curiosity Diagnostics

Switch Health

Qvin

ACON Laboratories

Precision Diabetes Inc.

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

LifeLabs

Quidel Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Diazyme Laboratories

Alere

Grupo Biolab

AstraZeneca

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Tamer

BioTeknica

Biotech Pars

Ascensia

Platinum Equity (LifeScan)

BAMCO Africa

Kainico Ltd.

Evia Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

B Braun Melsungen AG





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sy8lsm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment