2025 Meat Industry Report: Global Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $1.9 Trillion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global meat market has demonstrated substantial growth from 2018 to 2023 and is projected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming decade. With a recorded value of nearly $1.06 trillion in 2023, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.45 trillion by 2028, and surging to an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2033.
Driving Forces and Potential Challenges
Key factors propelling this market growth include increasing meat consumption, rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of health benefits from meat consumption, and burgeoning demands for convenience meat-based foods. Potential impediments to future market growth may include the growing acceptance of vegan and vegetarian diets and the volatility of meat pricing.
Segment Analysis
In 2023, raw meat dominated the market by type, constituting over 62% of the market share. Meanwhile, processed meat is expected to exhibit notable expansion, forecasting as the fastest-growing segment. By product, chicken led the market in 2023, with other meat products predicted to grow at the fastest pace. Distribution channels saw supermarkets and hypermarkets at the forefront, while producers are projected to become the quickest growing segment.
Geographical Insights
Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global meat market in 2023. Looking ahead, South America and the Middle East are estimated to witness the most rapid growth, followed by Africa and North America. The dynamic nature of regional market expansions underscores the global market's robustness and potential.
Competitive Landscape
The market landscape is relatively fragmented, with the top ten competitors making up only a fraction of the overall market share. This indicates room for growth, competition, and innovation within the market.
Emerging Opportunities
Segment-wise, the largest opportunities are anticipated in the raw meat and chicken product segments, as well as in the supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel. In terms of regional market value, Brazil is set to experience significant gains.
Strategic Recommendations
Companies in the meat market are advised to pivot towards sustainable protein innovation, invest in cell- and cultivated-based meat advancements, and capitalize on processed meat and poultry growth. Further, expanding into emerging markets, forging strategic partnerships, maintaining competitive pricing, and enhancing online distribution channels are pivotal for seizing market opportunities and driving growth.
The meat market continues to adapt and evolve, remaining resilient amidst changing consumer preferences and global economic shifts. The projected growth and emerging trends underscore the industry's vitality and the diverse opportunities it presents for stakeholders across the supply chain.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|294
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.06 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.9 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- JBS SA.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- WH Group Limited
- Sysco Corporation
- Perdue Farms Incorporated
- Cargill Incorporated
- NH Foods Ltd.
- Vion Food Group
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Marfrig Global Foods SA
- Henan Best Foods
- Eat Just Inc.
- Joes Future Food
- Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd.
- Eruvaka Technologies
- TenderCuts
- WH Group Ltd.
- Pescafresh
- Godaco Seafood
- Grand Wynn Enterprises
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
- Charoen Pokphand Group
- Suguna Foods
- Doyoo Group
- New Hope Liuhe
- Wen’s Food Group
- Tyson foods
- Bell & Evans
- Hain Celestial
- Fosters Farm
- Riverford Organic Farms
- Danone
- Capestone Organic Poultry Farm
- Underrwood Meat Company
- Springfield Poultry
- Goodies Meat Production
- Smithfield Europa
- Miratorg Agribusiness Holding LLC.
- Cherkizovo Group
- Yasar Holding A.S.
- WH Group
- Prioskolie
- MLM Food
- Indykpol S.A.
- SYSCO Corp
- Smithfield Foods Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp
- Sargent Farms
- Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods
- Fisheries Council of Canada
- Chicken Farmers of Canada
- American Fishers Society
- Grupo Kuo SAB de CV
- Schneider Foods
- Olymel LP
- Koch Foods
- Sanderson Farms
- Eden Valley Poultry Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Foster Farms
- OSI Group
- BlueNalu, Inc.
- Finless Foods
- American Foods Group, LLC
- Sigma Alimentos
- Performance Food Group
- Century Pacific Food Inc.
- unMEAT
- Bachoco
- Veef
- Coto C.I.C.S.A.
- Grupo Gorina
- BRF S.A.
- Minerva Foods
- Frigorífico San Martin
- ProFuse Technology
- Aleph Farms
- Future Meat Technologies
- Tnuva Group
- Soglowek
- Almarai Company
- Horizon Group
- Banvit
- Çelikler Group
- Nadec
- Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS)
- Mzansi Meat
- Tiger Brands Limited
- RCL Foods Limited
- Astral Foods Limited
- Zambeef Products PLC
- Namib Poultry Industries (Pty) Ltd.
- Choppies Enterprises Limited
- Eskort Co-operative
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzms8y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment