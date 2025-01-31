KH Group Plc

31 January 2025 at 4.45 p.m. EET

KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has submitted its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to KH Group’s Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board makes its proposals unanimously. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. The company will publish the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later time.

Proposal on Board Composition

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five (5).

The Nomination Board proposes that the current members of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, Taru Narvanmaa and Jon Unnérus be re-elected and that Christoffer Landtman and Jari Rautjärvi be elected as new members of the Board of Directors, for a term ending at the closing of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Of the current Board members, Kati Kivimäki and Timo Mänty have indicated that they are not available for re-election. According to the Articles of Association of KH Group, the Board of Directors elects a Chair from among its members.

All persons nominated as members of the Board of Directors have given their consent to the election. The Nomination Board considers all the nominees to be independent of the company and of the significant shareholders of the company.

CVs, photographs and the evaluation regarding the independence of the current members of the Board of Directors are presented on the company’s website at https://khgroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/. Presentations of the proposed new members of the Board of Directors Christoffer Landtman and Jari Rautjärvi are attached to this stock exchange release.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the monthly remuneration for the Board of Directors remain unchanged, so that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be paid as remuneration EUR 3,550 per month and each member of the Board of Directors EUR 2,300 per month. The Nomination Board further proposes that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy and that each of the members of the Board of Directors shall have the right to abstain from receiving remuneration.

Earnings-related pension insurance contributions are paid voluntarily for the paid remuneration.

Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board comprises representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2024 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group. The members of the Nomination Board are: Simon Hallqvist (Preato Capital AB), Mikko Laakkonen, Johanna Takanen and Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC

Juha Karttunen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, +358 40 555 4727

