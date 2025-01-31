Verizon conquers remaining Dead Zones through Satellite with help of Test Man and Buzz Aldrin

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon is pushing the boundaries of satellite and terrestrial telecommunications convergence. Satellites are no longer reserved for the extraordinary—they are woven into the everyday, and are being used to help connect and power customers’ lives.

A lot has changed since 2014 when Verizon’s famous test man roamed the country asking “Can you hear me now?” Now he’s back, and reaching the limits of space with the help of American icon and astronaut Buzz Aldrin. They’re partnering to show how America’s largest network just got better.

“Fifty-six years ago I was one of the select few that made it into Space and the first team to help America conquer the moon,” said Buzz Aldrin, General USAF, Doctor of Astronautics. “Back then, Space was the great unknown, and now we’ve never been closer to it. I can’t look up in the sky without seeing a satellite fly by. It’s remarkable to see how far the human race - and technology - has come.”

“It’s been 10 years since I last asked America “Can you hear me now?,” said Paul Marcarelli, the Original Verizon Test Man. “Back then dead zones were everywhere and it’s safe to say today they are only in the most remote places like the dark side of the moon. Verizon’s always been on a mission to give its customers the very best experience, anticipate their changing needs and drive innovation. Satellite is for sure the next frontier.”

Freedom to message anywhere with satellite-power.

Verizon engineers are relentlessly focused on providing the most reliable network experience for customers. Verizon’s network covers more than 99% of where people live, work and play, leaving very few places throughout the country where customers can’t connect. With the addition of satellite back-up to Verizon’s already robust network, Verizon is making the largest network even better.

Satellites play a crucial role in making connectivity with Verizon even more reliable, enabling text messaging in the few areas where traditional terrestrial-based cellular networks might not reach. Here’s how:

Customers with select devices have access to satellite messaging features to enhance connectivity in areas without cellular coverage, allowing customers to send an emergency SOS message and provide their location.

Verizon is collaborating with Skylo to make satellite messaging features and location detection available for customers with select Android devices.

And recently, AST SpaceMobile and Verizon announced a strategic partnership with a commitment of $100 million from Verizon, to provide direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile service when needed for Verizon customers. The combination of Verizon’s highly reliable terrestrial mobile network, use of the multi-operator 850 Mhz band and AST’s commercial satellite array in low Earth orbit, is planned to enable cellular consumers to stay connected wherever they are, anywhere in the continental United States.



This week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted AST Special Temporary Authority (STA) authorizing beta service in the United States. This approval enables AST SpaceMobile’s first five commercial BlueBird satellites, operating in low Earth orbit today, to test satellite connections with Verizon smartphones supporting voice, full data and video applications, and other native cellular capabilities, without the need of any specialized software or device support or update.

Satellites provide reliable service in emergency situations.

Verizon utilizes nearly 300 satellite-based portable network assets to ensure connectivity where fiber cables are unavailable or compromised. These assets provide temporary network access for first responders and in areas with limited permanent infrastructure, or for linking cell sites to the broader network when fiber cables are compromised due to power outages or physical damage.

Satellite connections speed up delivery of service to customers in remote areas.

Verizon uses satellite connections as backhaul for cell sites in remote areas (like forests and mountain tops) where traditional wired connections like fiber are not yet available. Satellite connections can be set up quickly compared to laying fiber, particularly in areas with significant geographical or logistical barriers. This rapid deployment is a useful solution while fiber optics is being planned and deployed. This allows cell sites to be operational and provide service while waiting for the installation of a more robust and high-capacity connection.

