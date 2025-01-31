Humans Group 2024 Financial and Operational Results: Fintech Service Humans Pay is a Key Growth Driver with 60% YoY Revenue Increase

Humans Group recorded significant growth across all key metrics: turnover, revenue, and customer numbers. The active user base of its super app ecosystem grew to over 2.3 million people by the end of 2024, a 28% year-on-year increase.





TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humans Group of companies has published its final report on its activities in Uzbekistan for 2024. Turnover reached UZS 17,777 billion, and gross revenue totaled UZS 515.4 billion. Net revenue increased by 9.82% compared to the previous year.

Ecosystem Growth

The Humans super app provides unique, market-leading services for the Uzbek market. It combines mobile services, a fintech service called Humans Pay, Humans Yaxshi, a grocery delivery service from local markets, and Humans Market, a marketplace for buying everyday goods. The ecosystem also includes a cashback program.

The active customer base of the Humans ecosystem is steadily growing, providing a positive outlook for further market expansion. At the end of 2024, the customer base of the Humans ecosystem exceeded 2.3 million users, reflecting a 28.01% increase compared to 2023.

Customers are increasingly using the Humans app as a super app to meet their daily needs. As of December 2023, nearly 88% of customers active within the past 30 days used only mobile services. By September 2024, this share had decreased to 84.6%. Currently, more than 1.25 million customers are combining at least two services within the super app.

Vlad Dobrynin, CEO and founder of Humans Group, said: "The addition of new services to the ecosystem consistently leads to an increase in the number of active users and a rise in transaction frequency. In 2025, we plan to offer new convenient products to our customers, such as a ‘buy now, pay later’ service and a microloan service.”

“We will also launch a social platform for targeted peer-to-peer assistance to those in need. Further, we will continue to expand the range of products in the Humans Market marketplace and increase the Humans Yaxshi delivery area to 50 cities in Uzbekistan."

Humans Pay: A Key Driver of Net Revenue Growth

Fintech remains one of the main drivers for the development of the Humans super app. Net revenue of the Humans Pay payment and transfer service reached UZS 133.1 billion in 2024, an increase of 59.98% compared to 2023. The number of unique clients of the Humans Pay service exceeded 701,410 in the first three quarters of 2024, a 21.27% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Alongside user growth, there has been a corresponding increase in transactions. Clients are using the Humans Pay service more frequently, making more transactions, and transferring larger amounts of money. In the first three quarters of 2024, the total volume of card-to-card transfers increased by 151.6% year-on-year, while the number of transactions per active user rose by 62.15%.

Humans Mobile: Customers Choose Unlimited Internet

The telecom service is also reaching an increasingly larger share of the Uzbek population. The number of active telecom clients of Humans surpassed 1.56 million in 2024. Among them, 279,200 are already using unlimited internet packages, a 78.55% increase compared to last year.

"In 2024, Humans demonstrated double-digit growth in almost all key performance indicators. We significantly strengthened our position in the telecom business and confirmed the effectiveness of our strategy aimed at transitioning telecom service users to an ecosystem product,” added Vladimir Dobrynin.

Despite the impressive growth figures, the potential for growth in the Humans Pay fintech service has been slowed by the unprecedented actions of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the biased, discriminatory policies of the regulator. The Humans team did everything possible to support the growth of the ecosystem and, most importantly, to continue driving development," noted Vladimir Dobrynin.

Customer Support: AI Sets New Service Standards

The quality of customer service is a high priority for Humans. Today, 92% of user inquiries are resolved on the first contact with the call center by phone, and 91% on the first contact via chat. However, to deliver ever superior standards of customer care in 2024 Humans Group implemented an AI-based personalized offer system.

The platform selects the most relevant services for the customer based on their request, for example, mobile service plans. This ensures call center operators recommend only relevant and optimal services for customers, saving their time. As a result, the AI platform simultaneously improves communication efficiency and user satisfaction.

Team: The "Daily Pay" Project as an Element of Social Responsibility

Reflecting Humans Group dedication to corporate social responsibility and employee well-being, in 2024 the company introduced a 'Daily Pay' system for its customer support employees. This system rewards staff with bonuses the morning after they have hit daily targets.

The speed of this remuneration is unprecedented and provides team members with confidence in their financial planning, leading to increased motivation, engagement, and job satisfaction. The system had previously been trialled, with enormous success, across the Humans retail network among salespeople, supervisors, and couriers.

About Humans

Humans.uz is a super app that combines the fintech service Humans Pay, mobile communication services Humans Mobile, the grocery delivery service from bazaars Humans Yaxshi, and the product marketplace Humans Market. The project was launched in June 2020 in Uzbekistan as part of the Humans Group operations which also includes the employee search platform Humans.net in the USA. The group's offices are located in the USA, Uzbekistan, Poland, Singapore, and Germany.

