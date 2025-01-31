Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 31 January 2025

Corporate Announcement 03/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 January 2025.

NAV per share in USD: 2595.84

NAV per share in EUR: 2520.23

The performance during the first half of January is 0.02% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.02% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 293.8 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR, 2520.23, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 15 January 2025 which was 1.0300.

To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Attachment