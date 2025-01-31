Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 31 January 2025
Corporate Announcement 03/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 January 2025.
NAV per share in USD: 2595.84
NAV per share in EUR: 2520.23
The performance during the first half of January is 0.02% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.02% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 293.8 million USD.
The NAV per share in EUR, 2520.23, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 15 January 2025 which was 1.0300.
To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment