Powerledger’s POWR token is live on Raydium and Jupiter, expanding liquidity and global reach

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerledger ( POWR ) announces that its POWR token on Solana is now officially available on decentralised exchanges (DEXs), Raydium and Jupiter. The listing of POWR on these exchanges highlights a key step in Powerledger’s roadmap after integrating with the Solana ecosystem.





POWR token’s availability on Raydium and Jupiter is aimed at:

Seamless swapping: With the addition of POWR to Raydium and Jupiter, POWR token holders can now seamlessly swap POWR tokens via Raydium and Jupiter’s intuitive interface. Better reach and liquidity for POWR:

Listing POWR on decentralised exchanges expands the token's reach to a broader global audience, creating liquidity that drives higher adoption and engagement. ReFi momentum

Listing POWR, a sustainability-focused asset, on Raydium and Jupiter marks a significant milestone and highlights ReFi’s growing momentum on Solana.

With the aim of democratising power, Powerledger is bringing scalability, speed, and transparency to the energy market. Recently, Powerledger was recognised as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland, and featured in the CV Labs report.

“Listing POWR on Raydium and Jupiter marks a key step in expanding the token's accessibility and liquidity. This move not only broadens global reach but also accelerates the adoption of POWR token,” says Powerledger’s Co-founder & Chairman, Dr. Jemma Green.

POWR is now available on Raydium. Check the link here.

POWR is now available on Jupiter: Check the link here.



About Powerledger

Powerledger is a Web3 company that creates blockchain-based solutions for tracking, tracing, and trading of clean energy to solve press energy challenges caused by integration of renewables on the grid. Founded in 2016, Powerledger is known for being Australia’s first and most successful ICO. Powerledger has previously experimented with Bitcoin and Ethereum forks before transitioning to a hard fork on Solana. Now, Powerledger is integrated with Solana Mainnet. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognised as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit https://www.powerledger.io/

