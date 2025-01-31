Correction: GUERBET : Financial agenda for 2025

 | Source: GUERBET GUERBET

CORRECTION - Financial agenda for 2025

Villepinte, 13 janvier 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2025.

Publications calendar
  • 2024 ANNUAL REVENUE
February 06, 2025, after trading
  • 2024 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 26, 2025, after trading
  • 2025 1st QUARTER REVENUE
April 24, 2025, after trading
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
May 23, 2025
  • 2025 2nd QUARTER REVENUE
July 24, 2025, after trading
  • 2025 FIRST HALF RESULTS
September 24, 2025, after trading
  • 2025 3rd QUARTER REVENUE
October 23, 2025, after trading

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.

 

 

Contacts:

Guerbet     
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33 1 45 91 50 00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com 
Christine Allard, Head of Public Affairs and Communications: +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com

Seitosei.Actifin                                                                                       
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 1 80 48 25 31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33 1 56 88 11 19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

Attachment


Attachments

GUERBET_Agenda financier 2025 EN