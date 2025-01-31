OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 JANUARY 2025 AT 19.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Saving Bank Plc

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes the following to the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 8 April 2025:

The number of members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be confirmed at seven.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the current Board members Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen.

All candidates are proposed to be elected for the period starting at the Annual General Meeting 2025 and ending at the Annual General Meeting 2026. All nominees have given their consent to the election. At the time of election, all proposed nominees are independent in their relationship with the company and its significant shareholders.

Details of the Board members nominated for election:

JUHANA BROTHERUS

Juhana Brotherus (born 1986) has been a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since December 2024. Brotherus has been the Director and Chief Economist of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises since 2023. In addition, Brotherus worked as Chief Economist and Director of the Mortgage Society of Finland in 2014–2023 and as the Economist of Danske Bank in 2011–2014. Brotherus has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of HOAS since 2018, as a member of the Investment Committee of the Finnish Business School Graduates since 2016, as a member of the Board of the Foundation for Economic Students in Helsinki in 2015–2020, and as a member of the Board of aTalent Recruitingin in 2012–2018, of which as the Chairman of the Board in 2014–2018. Brotherus holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

IRMA GILLBERG-HJELT

Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (born 1962) has been a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since December 2024. Gillberg-Hjelt has has been the Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking of Aktia Bank Plc in 2017–2020, employed by Danske Bank and its predecessors from 1987 to 2017 holding managerial positions in the corporate customer business in 2010–2017, as Bank Director in 2007–2012, as financial director in 2003–2007, and in customer-responsible positions in 1987–2003. In addition, Gillberg-Hjelt has been a member of the Board of Directors of Saldo Bank UAB in 2023–2024. Gillberg-Hjelt holds a Master of Laws.

AKI JASKARI

Aki Jaskari (born 1961) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Jaskari has served as the CEO of Nerkoon Höyläämö Oy since 1995. In addition, Jaskari has been a member of the Advisory Board of Leppäkosken Sähkö Group Oy since 2001, a member of the Regional Advisory Committee of Pohjola Insurance Oy in 2001–2015 and as a member of the Board of the Parkano Savings Bank in 2010–2013. Jaskari holds a master's degree in economics.

JAAKKO OSSA

Jaakko Ossa (born 1965) has been the Chairman of the Board of OmaSp since May 2024 and a member of the Board since 2023. Ossa has been a professor of financial law at the University of Turku since 1998. Ossa has an extensive written production, particularly in the field of corporate taxation and investment taxation. Along with his academic career, Ossa has held expert positions at Asianajotoimisto Astrea Oy for around 20 years and currently at Ossa Partners Oy, a family company. Ossa has been as a member of the Board of several companies, including Liedon Savings Bank, Sp-Fund Management Company and the Savings Bank Association. In addition, he is currently the Chairman of the delegation of Taxpayers Association of Finland (TAF) and the inspector of the Satakuntalais-Hämäläinen Student Nation (osakunta) of the University of Turku. Ossa holds a Doctor of Laws.

CARL PETTERSSON

Carl Pettersson (born 1979) has been the Vice Chairman and a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since January 2025. Pettersson has been the Managing Director of Elo Pension Company since 2021. In addition, Pettersson has been the Managing Director of Veritas Pension Insurance Company in 2017–2021, Deputy Managing Director of Aktia Bank Plc in 2016–2017 and prior to that in several management positions of Aktia Bank Plc in 2008–2016 and as Director of OP Raasepori's branch office in 2006-2008. Pettersson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and an eMBA.

KATI RIIKONEN

Kati Riikonen (born 1971) has been a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since December 2024. Riikonen has been the VP, Head of Online, Marketing and Analytics of Telia Finland Plc in 2020–2024, Head of Industry of Google Finland in 2017–2020, Managing Director of Isobar Finland Oy in 2015–2017, Chief Digital Officer of DNA Oy in 2013-2015 and Marketing Director of DNA Oy in 2011–2013, an entrepreneur of KRi Marketing and Training in 2006–2009, Marketing Director of Motorola Inc. USA in 2003–2006 and as various expert and team leader positions at Nokia Plc in 1996–2003. In addition, Riikonen has been a member of the Board of Directors of Kamux Plc since 2024, a member of the Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Plc since 2023, a member of the Board of Directors of Nooa Savings Bank in 2021–2024, a member of the Board of Directors of Kotipizza Group in 2021–2022, a member of the Board of Directors of City Digital Oy in 2016–2018, and a member of the Board of Frantic Media Oy in 2012–2014. Riikonen holds a Master of Business Administration.

JUHA VOLOTINEN

Juha Volotinen (born 1975) has been a member of OmaSp’s Board of Directors since December 2024. Volotinen has been the CIO of the Municipality Finance Plc since 2021. In addition, Volotinen worked as CIO of Aktia Bank Plc in 2017–2021 and before that in several managerial positions in Aktia Bank Plc in 2010–2017, in SEB Ab in several managerial positions in 2003–2010, and as IT Manager of Danske Securities in 2002–2003. Volotinen has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Aktia Finance in 2017–2020. Volotinen holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the remuneration of the Board of Directors of OmaSp:



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the members of the Board of Directors be paid annual remuneration as follows:

Chairperson of the Board EUR 85,000

Vice Chairperson of the Board EUR 60,000

Other members of the Board EUR 40,000





In addition, the Chairperson of the Board Committees are paid a separate annual fee as follows:

Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee EUR 6,000

Chairperson of the Risk Committee EUR 9,000

Chairperson of the Audit Committee EUR 9,000





The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that meeting fees be paid as follows:

Board meeting EUR 1,000

Committee meeting EUR 1,000

Email meeting of the Board or Committee EUR 500





The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that 25 percent of the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors be paid from the market in Oma Savings Bank Plc's shares acquired on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors. The shares will be acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors at a price formed on the market in public trading when the interim report for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025 has been published. The Company is responsible for the costs of acquiring the shares and any transfer tax. The rest of the annual fee is paid in cash to cover the taxes arising from the fee.

In addition, Oma Savings Bank Plc pays or reimburses travel expenses and other expenses related to board work to the members of the Board of Directors.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee shall be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Raimo Härmä (nominated by the South-Karelian Savings Bank Foundation) is the Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee of OmaSp, members are Ari Lamminmäki (nominated by the Parkano Savings Bank Foundation), Jouni Niuro (nominated by the Liedon Savings Bank Foundation), Aino Lamminmäki (nominated by the Töysän Savings Bank Foundation), Simo Haarajärvi (nominated by the Kuortane Savings Bank Foundation), and as a specialist acts Jaakko Ossa, the Chairman of the Board of OmaSp.





Additional information:

Raimo Härmä, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, tel. +358 44 363 7063

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.