DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Grocery Outlet

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO) and reminds investors of the March 31, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Grocery Outlet’s transition to new and upgraded systems; notably, that the Company was either not truly equipped to timely and effectively execute on the transition or otherwise failed to disclose the potential for significant setbacks to Grocery Outlet’s profitability as a result of delays and implementation issues which impacted the Company’s visibility and performance.

On May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet reported 1Q 2024 earnings that fell well below expectations and then lowered its guidance for the year. Management attributed the decrease to disruptions resulting from the implementation of new technology platforms in August 2023 and self-imposed commission support, following the system upgrade challenges. Analysts expressed concern at the Company's slower-than-expected system upgrade, which has caused issues in product and data visibility, as well as operating challenges.

Following this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell by $5.02 per share, or approximately 19.38% to close at $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Grocery Outlet’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

