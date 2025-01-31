Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NSADAQ: GO) securities between November 7, 2023 and May 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Grocery Outlet’s transition to new and upgraded systems; notably, that Grocery Outlet was either not truly equipped to timely and effectively execute on the transition or otherwise failed to disclose the potential for significant setbacks to Grocery Outlet’s profitability as a result of delays and implementation issues which impacted Grocery Outlet’s visibility and performance.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Grocery Outlet should contact the Firm prior to the March 31, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .