PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its 2024 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 10, 2025 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.
|Live call participant registration
URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIec7e34fab05745059bfbdddfab97dbdb
|Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)
URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xfyj3o3u
About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/acc868d4-b4ba-4f59-a19e-2151de63a7a0