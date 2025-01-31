CMC Metals Ltd. Clarifies Technical Disclosure For Canadian NI 43-101 Compliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P)(“CMC” or the “Company”) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), the Company is issuing the following news to clarify previous disclosure relating to the 2024 Technical Report on the Silver Hart Property, Yukon. The 2024 Technical Report Silver Hart Project is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and should not be relied on until it has been verified and supported by technical reports.

The Company is working with MICON International Inc. who are the Qualified Person to produce a compliant NI 43-101 report on or before the end of Q1, 2025.

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

CMC METALS LTD.



For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (+52) 669 198 8503

kbrewer80@hotmail.com

Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

“This news release may contain certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.”

CMC METALS LTD.

#1000 – 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

VANCOUVER TEL : (604) 602-0001

www.cmcmetals.ca