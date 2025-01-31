Bavarian Nordic – Completion of Share Buy-Back Program

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 31, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces that the share buy-back program, which was announced and initiated on January 9, 2025, has now been completed, reaching an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 150 million as planned. Bavarian Nordic will hold the shares bought back as treasury stock, for the purpose of adjusting the capital structure and meeting the long-term obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programs for the Board of Directors and Executive Management, in accordance with the Company’s remuneration policy.

The program was executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

A total of 760,275 shares were repurchased under the program. Since the last announcement of transactions under the program on January 27, 2025, the following transactions have been made:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated until January 27 588,000 197.87 116,344,980 January 27, 2025 60,000 192.51 11,550,600 January 28, 2025 42,000 194.97 8,188,740 January 29, 2025 40,000 197.15 7,886,000 January 30, 2025 19,000 197.99 3,761,810 January 31, 2025 11,275 201.09 2,267,290 Accumulated under the program 760,275 197.30 149,999,420

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 1,044,510 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.32% of the Company’s share capital.

