Pixalate Releases North America Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in December 2024

London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 North America Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key North American ad economies, including the United States and Canada .

In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom , Spain , Germany , Brazil , Mexico , China , Japan , and Singapore .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 North America Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

United States - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1269540854 Crossword Jam: Fun Word Search PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd

United States - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.tripledot.woodoku Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzle Tripledot Studios Limited com.peoplefun.wordcross Wordscapes PeopleFun

Canada - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.peoplefun.wordcross Wordscapes PeopleFun com.pieyel.scrabble Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

Canada - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc.

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.