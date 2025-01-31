Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in December 2024

According to Pixalate research, ‘Block Blast!’s’ Bundle ID (com.block.juggle) in the United Kingdom led in the Google Play Store; In Spain, the Bundle ID (com.wallapop) for ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ on the Google Play Store led; In Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ was No. 1 in the Apple App Store

London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies, including the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, and Singapore.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
384101264Daily Mail: Breaking Newsdmg media ltd
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!Hungry Studio
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
com.easybrain.art.puzzleArt Puzzle - Jigsaw Art GamesEasybrain

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
692753615Wallapop - Sell & BuyWALLAPOP SL
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.wallapopWallapop - Sell & BuyWallapop
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
382596778Kleinanzeigen - without eBayMarktplaats BV
1080465358FUTBIN - FC 25 Draft, BuilderBetter Collective ApS
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigenKleinanzeigen - without eBayMarktplaats B.V.
com.easybrain.art.puzzleArt Puzzle - Jigsaw Art GamesEasybrain
com.gamebrain.hexasortHexa SortLion Studios Plus

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
