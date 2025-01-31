Pixalate Releases APAC Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in December 2024

According to Pixalate’s research, ‘True Caller’s’ Bundle ID (com.truecaller) in China led in the Google Play Store. In Singapore, the Bundle ID (319881193) for ‘Grindr’ on the Apple App Store was No. 1. In Japan, Bundle ID (jp.wifishare.townwifi) for TownWiFi byGMO was leading in Google Play Store

London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAc ad economies, including China, Japan and Singapore.

In addition to China, Japan, and Singapore., Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.imo.android.imoimimo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.imo.android.imoimhdimo HD - Video Calls and Chatsimo.im

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1502193377トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリGeoTechnologies, Inc.
1624606445クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまるdely, Inc.
581838289地元のフリマアプリ・ジモティーJIMOTY, INC.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
jp.wifishare.townwifiTownWiFi byGMOGMOタウンWiFi
com.access_company.android.sh_jumpplus少年ジャンプ＋ 人気漫画が読める雑誌アプリ株式会社 集英社
com.wood.bolt.wordle.screw.nuts.puzzleWoodle Screw Jam: Nuts & BoltsLifePulse Puzzle Game Studio

China - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.truecallerTruecaller: Caller ID BlockerTruecaller
com.fengiiley.frlegendsFR LegendsTWIN TURBO GAMES
com.stealthgame.masterStealth Master: Assassin NinjaSayGames Ltd

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
