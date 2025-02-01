NEM INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Newmont Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Newmont Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Newmont class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) securities between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Karas v. Newmont Corporation, No. 25-cv-00341 (D. Colo.), the Newmont class action lawsuit charges Newmont and certain of Newmont’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Newmont class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-newmont-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-nem.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Newmont engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead.

The Newmont class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Newmont’s projected revenue outlook and ability to deliver growing gold and mineral production at its Tier 1 portfolio operations through mining and cost profile improvements; and (ii) defendants provided the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

The Newmont class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 23, 2024, Newmont announced disappointing third quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, lower production guidance, and an increase in Newmont’s operating costs. On this news, the price of Newmont stock fell nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Newmont securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Newmont class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Newmont class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Newmont class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Newmont class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com