ARCONIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arconic Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arconic Corporation (“Arconic” or the “Company”) (ARNC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic securities between April 19, 2022 and May 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that in April 2022 Apollo had made a premium offer of $34-$36 to purchase all the outstanding equity interest of Arconic in an all-cash transaction. After rejecting the offer, Arconic repurchased its shares in large quantities at prices significantly below Apollo's offer.

On December 12, 2022, Apollo submitted a revised proposal to acquire Arconic in an all-cash transaction at a price of $30.00 per share. Plaintiff alleges that Arconic continued to engage in share repurchases at prices materially below Apollo's offer.

The complaint alleges that on May 4, 2023, Arconic announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Apollo in an all-cash transaction at $30.00 per share. In response, the price of Arconic common stock increased $6.38 per share, or 28.3%, from a closing price on May 3, 2023 of $22.55 per share to a closing price on May 4, 2023 of $28.93 per share.

