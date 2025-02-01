OpenMind Makes Human-Machine Collaboration System Open to the Public

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenMind , building the foundation for a world where humans and machines collaborate seamlessly, is set to debut its cutting-edge, open-source intelligent agent framework, OM1, at the upcoming Coinbase AI Hackathon this Saturday.

As the race for the best humanoid robot heats, with global teams integrating autonomous systems across workflows in healthcare, manufacturing, and defense, OpenMind’s launch couldn’t be more timely. At the heart of their innovation is OM1, an open-source operating system for building "thinking machines"—intelligent systems that combine perception, decision-making, and action. It provides developers with a modular, scalable, and transparent framework that simplifies the creation and deployment of intelligent agents that operate across digital, physical, and hybrid environments.

At the heart of OM1 is the idea of modular intelligence, leveraging large language models (LLMs) to enable machines to process and respond to human language. Developers and users can interact directly with the system to debug, improve, or guide its operation. Designed like a system of building blocks, it allows components —perception systems, actuators, and reasoning modules to snap together seamlessly. This modular approach enables unified decision-making, where multiple inputs—such as cameras, voice recognition, and sensors—are fused in a shared decision-making process that outputs behaviors or actions in physical or virtual environments.

OM1 doesn’t just help machines become smart—it enables them to think, adapt, and learn in ways that are fundamentally more flexible and robust than traditional systems. This approach ensures developers can create intelligent agents that are not only smarter but also more capable of solving real-world challenges.

OpenMind is also developing FABRIC, a decentralized communication and coordination layer that enables intelligent agents to interact, negotiate, and collaborate efficiently. Key features include a robust framework for machine-to-machine interaction and data exchange; real-time team formation, adaptation, and dissolution based on task demands; and blockchain-powered auctions and evaluation systems ensure fair and efficient task assignments to the most capable human-machine teams.

OpenMind will showcase OM1 at the Coinbase AI Hackathon this Saturday, offering developers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts an exclusive look into the future of decentralized intelligence and human-machine collaboration, giving everyone an opportunity to help define the next chapter in robotics.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by OpenMind. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

