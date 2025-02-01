Keynode Launches Advanced Liquidity Pooled Staking Plans for Crypto Stakers

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto adoption goes mainstream, Keynode, a crypto staking platform, has launched its new Liquidity Pooled Staking services. This feature gives you more flexibility and better crypto staking rewards. To many, it’s going to change the staking space and also solve the problems in the staking ecosystem.

Liquidity Pooled Staking is a game-changer for crypto staking platforms . It combines staking with liquidity solutions so that new and seasoned investors can unlock their crypto’s full potential and support the blockchain networks.





Boost Your Experience: Keynode Launches $100 Welcome Bonus Initiative

Solving Crypto Staking Challenges Through Innovation

Crypto Staking, the process of locking up cryptocurrency to secure the blockchain, has been limited by high thresholds, technical complexity and not being able to access the staked assets. The platform’s Liquidity Pooled Staking removes these barriers by offering a user-friendly approach where you can stake with minimal requirements and have liquidity at the same time.

You will no longer need 32 ETH to stake Ethereum, nor will you need to run complex validator nodes. The staking platform simplifies everything making staking accessible to everyone. The staking platform bridges the gap between crypto staking rewards and liquidity so that you can earn without compromising access to your assets.

Secure and Flexible crypto Staking

By partnering with regulated entities, the staking platform ensures your funds are protected to the highest industry standards. Additionally, they offer customizable staking options to fit your investment goals. You can optimize your strategy without being locked into a specific staking plan.

It's easy to use and 24/7 support makes the experience even better. Whether you’re a new investor or a seasoned staker, the platform is designed to simplify the staking process for everyone.

Introducing Competitive Crypto Staking Rewards

These Liquidity Pooled Staking plans also bring a competitive edge in terms of crypto staking rewards. By participating in the program, you can earn staking rewards twice a week across multiple assets including ETH, SOL, MATIC, and many more.

The dual payout structure and transparent reward system mean you can stake and have access to your funds. This balance of liquidity and rewards is the unique value proposition of the staking platform to the crypto community.

Key Features of the Staking Platform

Low Staking Threshold: No big upfront investment required; you can start staking with just $100.

Multiple Assets: Stake popular cryptos like ETH, SOL, and ADA.

Regular Rewards: Get paid twice a week from staked assets.

Easy to Use: Simple platform and 24/7 support for hassle-free staking.

Flexible Contracts: Choose from various staking plans for short or long term.

Making Crypto Accessible and Innovative

Founded by blockchain enthusiasts who were frustrated with traditional staking the staking platform is committed to making crypto staking accessible to all. By lowering the participation threshold and offering innovative solutions like Liquidity Pooled Staking Keynode will offer some of the best rewards in the staking industry.

In addition to staking services, the platform has an affiliate program to support community engagement. They give up to 4% referral commissions and instant payouts so that users can share the benefits of the platform and earn more.

About Keynode

Keynode is a crypto staking platform focused on unlocking liquidity and maximizing staking rewards for its users. By employing advanced security measures and user-friendly technology, Keynode empowers investors to explore the full potential of their digital assets with confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

