Scaffold Resource Secures Top Spot at 2025 Scaffold Builders Competition

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scaffold Resource has proudly claimed the top prize at the 2025 Scaffold Builders Championship, organized by the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA). Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center alongside the renowned World of Concrete event, this high-stakes competition showcased the best in the scaffolding industry. Scaffold Resource's team delivered a stunning performance, combining precision, safety, and speed to secure a well-deserved victory.





Scaffold Resource Takes the Spotlight with a Winning Attitude.

The competition featured 18 elite teams from across the country, battling it out in two challenging rounds. Scaffold Resource dominated the field, achieving the fastest erect time of 31 minutes and 14 seconds and completing the dismantling phase in just 18 minutes and 40 seconds—all with zero penalties. These outstanding times secured the #1 seed for the knockout phase, where the team triumphed in a surprise final round, completing a complex structure within the 50-minute time limit.

Key Achievements:

Fastest build time: 31m 14s with no penalties.

31m 14s with no penalties. Dismantle time: 18m 40s.

18m 40s. Total time (up and down): 49m 54s.

49m 54s. Outpaced competitors by nearly 5 minutes!

“Our victory at the Scaffold Builders Championship is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and commitment to safety that defines Scaffold Resource,” said Gary Boncich, Chief Executive Officer at Scaffold Resource. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our team’s unwavering focus on quality and efficiency.”





Celebrating Success: Scaffold Resource Team Members Show Off Their Winning Spirit.

More Than Speed: Excellence Across the Board

The competition wasn’t just about being fast—it highlighted the importance of safety, teamwork, and innovation. Scaffold Resource excelled in all areas, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

“We’re proud to represent the scaffolding community and to demonstrate what’s possible when skill meets teamwork,” added Boncich. “This win is a reflection of our commitment to setting the gold standard in scaffolding and access solutions.”

About the Championship

The Scaffold Builders Championship is a prestigious annual event hosted by SAIA, designed to push the boundaries of innovation and professionalism in the scaffolding industry. This year’s event drew widespread attention, with teams showcasing their abilities in a thrilling, fast-paced competition.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on this year’s event, SAIA has announced that registration for the 2026 competition will open on March 1st. Scaffold Resource is already gearing up to defend its title and continue elevating standards in the industry.

Congratulations to all the participants for making this event a success, and to Scaffold Resource for demonstrating true excellence in scaffolding!

About Scaffold Resource

Scaffold Resource is a leading provider of scaffolding, wall bracing, shoring, hoisting services, and event infrastructure solutions. Based in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, Scaffold Resource has built a reputation for delivering customized vertical access solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and quality.



