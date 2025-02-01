Media Advisory: OFL joins Thunder Bay ONDP candidates for a labour and community canvass to build the Ontario We Need

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) President Laura Walton will be in Thunder Bay this weekend to support ONDP candidates Lise Vaugeois and Judith Monteith-Farrell ahead of the upcoming provincial election. Walton will join campaign teams to connect with the community, hear from workers, and discuss the urgent need to elect a strong, pro-worker government that will make life more affordable, protect public services, and build the Ontario we all need.

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, February 2, 2025 – Canvass with Lise Vaugeois

Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Location: ONDP MPP Candidate Lise Vaugeois’ Campaign Office, 632 Fort William Road (2nd Floor), Thunder Bay, ON (map)

ONDP MPP Candidate Lise Vaugeois’ Campaign Office, 632 Fort William Road (2nd Floor), Thunder Bay, ON (map) Walton will join local volunteers before heading out to canvas in the riding.



Monday, February 3, 2025 – Canvass with Judith Monteith-Farrell

Time: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Meeting Point: OPSEU Office, 326 Memorial Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3Y3 (map)

OPSEU Office, 326 Memorial Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3Y3 (map) Walton will join campaigners to knock on doors and connect with voters.



Media are invited to attend and speak with Laura Walton and the candidates about the issues facing workers in Thunder Bay and across Ontario.



Media Contact:



Jenny Sellathurai

Director of Communications | OFL

jsellathurai@ofl.ca

416-894-3456