Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches “First Responders Relief Combo” to Support California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Dallas, TX, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is stepping up to support fire relief efforts in Southern California by launching the First Responders Relief Combo, available at participating locations nationwide throughout the month of February. A portion of every combo sold will go toward relief efforts, providing critical aid to first responders and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.

The First Responders Relief Combo includes Dickey’s current, seasonal limited time offer Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich – available smoked or crispy – paired with a side of barbecue beans and the brand’s iconic Big Yellow Cup. The special offering is available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, allowing guests to enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ while giving back to those on the front lines of disaster response.

“At Dickey’s, we stand with our first responders in times of crisis,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and we are honored to support them through this initiative both in our restaurants and through The Dickey Foundation.”

The month-long donation drive with the First Responders Relief Combo adds to the brand’s other first responder support initiatives. Dickey’s California franchisees, Perri Campbell in Riverside and Eric Lyon in Duarte, in partnership with Dickey’s and The Dickey Foundation, are donating food weekly to area firefighters and families displaced by the wildfires. Additionally, a portion of every Big Yellow Cup sale across the country already goes to support first responders nationwide. This expanded effort reflects Dickey’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond the pit.

“Barbecue is about bringing people together, and this is an opportunity for our guests to enjoy a great meal while contributing to a cause that truly matters,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Every bite counts, and every cup makes a difference.”

The Dickey Family has a long-standing commitment to first responders through The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, which provides essential safety equipment and resources to firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel nationwide.

“Our first responders are heroes, and they deserve our unwavering support,” said Maurine Dickey, Chairman and Founder of The Dickey Foundation. “Through this campaign, we’re raising funds for resources they need while also helping the families and communities affected by these devastating fires.”

Join Dickey’s in supporting first responders and wildfire relief efforts by purchasing the First Responders Relief Combo at participating locations or ordering online at www.dickeys.com and the Dickey’s App.

For more information about The Dickey Foundation and its mission to support first responders, visit www.dickeyfoundation.org.

