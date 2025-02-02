The journey celebrating the quality of European fruit and vegetables is coming to an end

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Up Your Life! – Top Quality European Fruit & Veg" project, led by CSO Italy and co-funded by the European Union and Italian companies Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group, and Salvi-Unacoa, has successfully concluded. The campaign ended with remarkable results: over three years, it achieved 140 million impressions, reached more than 2 million consumers, and actively involved nearly 300 industry professionals.

During the 2023–2025 period, an intense communication and promotional campaign for European fruit and vegetable products in the United States and the United Arab Emirates offered consumers an extraordinary journey into the very heart of Europe. The initiative allowed audiences to explore the roots, quality, authenticity, and flavors that make European fruits and vegetables true culinary treasures.

In the U.S., the campaign had two main goals: to inform industry professionals about the unique characteristics of European products and to engage consumers in discovering the range of offerings promoted by the project. Through a mix of above-the-line and below-the-line activities, the campaign reached its pinnacle with vibrant out-of-home advertising campaigns in Times Square. The dazzling colors of European fruits and vegetables lit up the iconic square, reaching an audience of 4 million residents, tourists, and professionals.

The campaign also organized three engaging webinars featuring collaborations with chefs and influencers from both the food and mixology sectors, highlighting the remarkable versatility of the promoted ingredients. Young adults were a key target audience. Each year, the campaign created unique opportunities to connect with students, allowing them to taste the products firsthand and provide feedback. The initiative involved two prestigious universities—Yale University in Connecticut and Northeastern University in Boston—as well as the lively Venice Beach boardwalk. In total, over 18,000 young participants joined these experiences, showcasing a growing interest in and awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh fruits and vegetables.

The campaign didn’t stop there. In the United Arab Emirates, activities unfolded over three years of rich and engaging dialogue.

Focusing more on the B2B sector, an annual press event brought together over 210 media professionals and industry opinion leaders. Advertising campaigns on leading industry publications and participation in local trade fairs, most notably Gulfood, further amplified the campaign's reach. Four trade-focused workshops with more than 60 participants delved deep into the unique features of European fruit and vegetable products.

"Fresh Up Your Life" was more than just a promotional campaign—it was a celebration of excellence.

The initiative told a compelling story of passion, dedication, and unparalleled quality. With over 5,630 days of tastings and in-store promotions across both countries, the campaign showcased a commitment to championing excellence. A total of 1.2 million consumers sampled these premium products, while 3.6 million were impacted by the campaign’s promotional activities.

The project Fresh Up Your Life aims to promote and inform about high-quality fruit and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Unacoa. CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

