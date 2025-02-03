InterDigital enforces patents against Disney

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has initiated litigation against The Walt Disney Company, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, over their ongoing infringement of InterDigital’s intellectual property.

“Our video technologies enable Disney to efficiently stream content and enhance the user experience,” said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “We always prefer to sign license agreements through amicable negotiation, but we are committed to receiving fair compensation for our groundbreaking research, which allows us to continue to invest in the next generation of technology.”

Cases have been initiated in United States Federal District Court in the Central District of California, in Rio de Janeiro State Court, Brazil, in the Munich Regional Court in Germany, and in the Local Divisions of Mannheim and Düsseldorf in the Unified Patent Court.

InterDigital has been innovating in video and related innovation for decades and is a leader in the development of foundational technologies that have changed how we watch our favorite TV shows, movies and sporting events. For more information on this litigation and on our video research click here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.



InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1716