Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2024 there have been a further 4 investments made, as follows, which includes 2 new investments and 2 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

Company Future Generations Theme Investment Cost (£'000) Drift Energy Ltd Building a sustainable planet 87 Nanosyrinx Ltd Revitalising healthcare 420 Little Journey Limited Revitalising healthcare 250 Apheris AI GmbH Empowering people 240

Since 30 June 2024 there have been 2 disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2024 is £20,084,000.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66