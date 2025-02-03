Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Portfolio Update
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2024 there have been a further 4 investments made, as follows, which includes 2 new investments and 2 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.
|Company
|Future Generations Theme
|Investment Cost (£'000)
|Drift Energy Ltd
|Building a sustainable planet
|87
|Nanosyrinx Ltd
|Revitalising healthcare
|420
|Little Journey Limited
|Revitalising healthcare
|250
|Apheris AI GmbH
|Empowering people
|240
Since 30 June 2024 there have been 2 disposals.
The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2024 is £20,084,000.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66