Portfolio Update

 | Source: OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that since 30 June 2024 there have been a further 4 investments made, as follows, which includes 2 new investments and 2 follow-on investments into existing companies. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

Company Future Generations Theme Investment Cost (£'000)
Drift Energy Ltd Building a sustainable planet 87
Nanosyrinx Ltd Revitalising healthcare 420
Little Journey Limited Revitalising healthcare 250
Apheris AI GmbH Empowering people 240

Since 30 June 2024 there have been 2 disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2024 is £20,084,000.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66