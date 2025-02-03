News - EemsEnergyTerminal launches LNG open season

EemsEnergyTerminal launches LNG open season



3 February 2025, Rotterdam, the Netherlands



EemsEnergyTerminal launches an open season for the storage and regassification of LNG after 2027 in the Eemshaven in the Netherlands. EemsEnergyTerminal is a subsidiary of Gasunie and Royal Vopak. The LNG terminal is developed in 2022 to increase energy security in the Netherlands and North West Europe.



EemsEnergyTerminal is inviting market parties to formulate a non-binding expression of interest (EOI). More information on the terminal and the open season is available on webpage EemsEnergy Terminal



Eemshaven - vision for the future

The partners are also making plans for further hydrogen development at the Eemshaven port and exploring options for CO2-infrastructure in line with the transition to a more sustainable energy system.





