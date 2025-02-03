Sir Jonathan Van-Tam joins 5654 & Company as Senior Advisor

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5654 & Company (“5654” or “the Company”) today announces the appointment of Sir Jonathan Van-Tam MBE, FMedSci, as a Senior Adviser in 5654’s Health & Life Sciences practice, effective immediately. 5654 is an independent corporate affairs consultancy with a track record of delivering industry-leading work and results.

Sir Jonathan previously served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer to HM Government from 2017 to 2022 and was pivotal in shaping the UK's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout his career he has led major initiatives to address pandemics and global health issues in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Public Health England. His extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry includes senior leadership positions at SmithKline Beecham (now part of GSK), Roche, and Aventis Pasteur MSD (now part of Sanofi). A distinguished academic, Sir Jonathan is the former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Nottingham. He also works as an independent consultant in the biopharmaceutical industry.

In April 2024, 5654 launched its Health and Life Sciences practice to help companies grow by communicating with investors, industry and government. Sir Jonathan’s deep insights into communication on complex issues, understanding of value creation in healthcare and expertise in policy and regulation, add to 5654’s multi-disciplinary team and will further strengthen its work for clients. Importantly, Sir Jonathan will help contribute to the development of a thriving healthcare system as the UK Government focuses on maximising the potential of the UK Health and Life Sciences sector and develops its plans for the future of the NHS and social care.

Sir Jonathan joins Vanessa Bowcock who was appointed as a Senior Adviser at 5654 in late 2024. Vanessa brings nearly 20-years’ experience working for the Labour Party in both Government and Opposition under the leadership of Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn.

Ben Thornton, Founder and CEO of 5654 & Company, said: “We founded 5654 & Company’s Health & Life Sciences practice to help companies grow by engaging effectively with investors, industry and government. Now, with the addition of Sir Jonathan to our team, we gain invaluable expertise to complement our already exceptional team. We’re excited to work together to guide our clients at a critical time for UK health and life sciences.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Senior Adviser at 5654 & Company, said: "I am thrilled to join 5654 & Company as Senior Advisor to the Health & Life Sciences practice. The UK’s Health and Life Sciences sector is at a pivotal moment, facing immense challenges and incredible opportunities. I was highly impressed by the team, clients and the multistakeholder and objective led approach they have brought to the market which makes it differentiated from other offerings. I look forward to helping companies grow and support them to tackle complex challenges which will only further enhance the UK’s reputation as a life sciences superpower.”

Matthew Neal, Partner and Head of the Health & Life Sciences at 5654 & Company, said: "We are deeply honoured that a person of the calibre of Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is joining 5654 & Company to work with the Health & Life Sciences practice. In under a year, we have created an integrated healthcare corporate affairs offering and built a highly experienced team to support early-stage companies through to big pharma and large technology companies across their communications. Sir Jonathan’s expertise and industry wisdom will benefit our current and future clients and we are excited by what we can achieve together.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has joined the 5654 Health & Life Sciences practice as a Senior Adviser on a part time basis.

5654 & Company was founded in 2020 to help companies earn reputation and support. Our experienced consultancy teams work with clients to shape opinion across their audiences by communicating with evidence and emotion. 5654 works with some of the world’s best-known companies and brands.

5654 Health & Life Sciences offers a broad range of capabilities and services including Strategic Healthcare Communications, Financial PR and Investor Relations, M&A and Activism Advice, Crisis Communications, Public Affairs, Built Environment Communications and Marketing Communications.

5654 & Company is a proud supporter of the Biotech Industry Association. It is also a member of the PRCA, a signatory to the Public Affairs Code and registered on the statutory Register of Consultant Lobbyists.

For more information, please visit www.5654.co.uk