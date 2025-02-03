Akuma Inu AI Announces Strategic Expansion on Base Chain to Revolutionize Meme Coins with ‘Memetility’

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akuma Inu AI, the pioneering force behind “memetility”—the fusion of meme culture with real-world utility—has announced its strategic expansion onto the Base Chain, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of meme coins. This move is designed to enhance scalability, security, and accessibility, solidifying Akuma Inu AI’s role in reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape.

A Timely Shift Amidst Market Volatility

The recent launch of the $TRUMP meme coin has reignited discussions about the sustainability of meme-based cryptocurrencies. While many meme coins experience extreme volatility with little to no utility, Akuma Inu AI sets itself apart by integrating AI-powered security measures to combat rug pulls and ensure investor confidence. By launching on Base Chain, the project gains access to lower fees, faster transactions, and a robust infrastructure tailored for mass adoption.

Why Base Chain?

Base Chain, a Layer 2 solution backed by Coinbase, provides the ideal foundation for Akuma Inu AI’s expansion, offering enhanced transaction efficiency and security. This integration positions Akuma Inu AI as a leader in the next wave of meme coin innovation, ensuring that its community benefits from a more stable and scalable ecosystem.

Tackling Rug Pulls with AI-Powered Protection

Rug pulls remain one of the biggest threats in the crypto space, eroding investor trust and causing massive financial losses. Akuma Inu AI is tackling this issue head-on with advanced AI-driven vaulting systems and controlled emissions and sells . On top

Of this it uses ai that assess project action , monitor users behavior and interactions , and provide real-time alerts, resulting in the foundation for action based income . The move to Base Chain strengthens these security features, offering a safer investment environment for users and generates revenue and reward for action .

A Paradigm Shift in Meme Coin Evolution

With its expansion onto Base Chain, Akuma Inu AI is not just embracing the future—it’s shaping it. This milestone underscores the project’s commitment to bridging cultural relevance with tangible benefits, setting a new precedent for the broader crypto ecosystem. As the industry braces for the next bull run, Akuma Inu AI’s innovative approach to “memetility” is expected to drive mass adoption and investor confidence.

For the latest updates, visit akumainu.io or follow Akuma Inu AI on X (Twitter) .

CMC Listing:

Check out Akuma Inu AI’s listing on CoinMarketCap: CMC Link

Contact:

Akuma godbreaker

Akuma@akumainu.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Akuma. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.