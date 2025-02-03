M0.0NSHOT Zero, the world’s first net zero carbon shoe, pushes the boundaries of sustainable footwear

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of footwear is here. Beginning February 6, shoppers can finally get their hands–and feet–on Allbirds’ M0.0NSHOT Zero, the highly anticipated world’s first net zero carbon shoe* . It combines cutting-edge ingenuity with age-old agricultural practices by harnessing the power of carbon-negative materials, such as regenerative wool.

With a limited edition run of 500 pairs, M0.0NSHOT Zero will be available to buy for the first time in select cities including New York, London, Dubai, Tokyo, and Seoul. A groundbreaking innovation in sustainable footwear, each pair is labeled with its unique production number–out of 500–to signify their rare nature and this historic achievement.

M0.0NSHOT Zero is a testament to the meticulous work Allbirds has done over the past decade to systematically reduce the climate impact of its products. In both sustainability and design, the product pushes beyond any of the brand’s previous creations. As much as M0.0NSHOT Zero is a feat of science and innovation, it is equally–if not more so–a story about returning to the root of creation: nature. That’s largely thanks to carbon-negative, regenerative wool. The material reversed a fundamental principle of sustainable design: instead of constantly trying to reduce, Allbirds’ design team was instead encouraged to utilize a greater share of the wool to lower the style’s carbon footprint.

“M0.0NSHOT Zero is the ultimate pursuit of product purity, stripping away everything superfluous to allow the wool to be the hero,” said Jamie McLellan, designer, Allbirds. “We needed to find ways to use more regenerative wool to help us counter other more stubborn parts of the carbon equation. As a result, we used wool to wrap the entirety of the upper and the midsole, giving the shoe a modern and monolithic look that feels fitting for footwear of the future.”

The carbon-negative, regenerative wool is exclusively sourced from New Zealand’s Lake Hawea Station (LHS), a farm that sequesters more carbon than it emits due to regenerative practices like native plantings, protecting large areas of regenerating forest, new pasture species, and more. LHS is among the leaders in the movement to return to regenerative growing techniques used for many millennia, working in harmony with nature to improve human, animal and environmental outcomes.

“As we imagine and bring to life a more sustainable future, there is an enormous creative opportunity to develop and express an entirely new design language,” said Tim Brown, Co-Founder, Allbirds. “M0.0NSHOT Zero is just the first step, and we believe we have only scratched the surface of what is possible when we tangibly commit to making things better, today.”

For brands looking for help or resources to follow suit, Allbirds published an open-sourced, free for the taking toolkit that uncovers key innovations that made this milestone possible. It details leading-edge methodologies and materials like bio-based midsole foam; methane-capture bioplastic; sugarcane-derived, carbon-negative Green PE packaging; and more. The toolkit is available on the Allbirds website for anyone to download – and, hopefully, implement.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring M0.0NSHOT Zero to market, but we also recognize that hard work is still ahead for all of us to ensure this world’s first is not the world’s last,” said Aileen Lerch, Director of Sustainability, Allbirds. “We see a real opportunity for the fashion industry to be an engine for innovation and inspiration in the climate fight. Solutions exist today, many of them all around us in the natural world, if we would step boldly into the pursuit of progress over perfection at scale.”

M0.0NSHOT Zero is the result of Allbirds' unwavering commitment to making better things in a better way. The project began in 2022, when Allbirds’ teams set their sights on creating a net zero carbon shoe – a moonshot goal, especially when compared to the footprint of an industry average sneaker (14 kg CO₂e, based on Allbirds’ estimates). This landmark achievement demanded meticulous design and research across materials, manufacturing and transportation. After more than a year of detailed development and dozens of iterations, Allbirds unveiled its first prototype in 2023, and began work to bring it to market.

How to shop

M0.0NSHOT Zero will be sold exclusively in-store in five cities, beginning first with stores in New York and London. Consumers can shop M0.0NSHOT Zero in:

New York: February 6 at Allbirds SoHo

London: February 6 at Allbirds Covent Garden and Selfridges

Dubai: February 7 at Allbirds Dubai Mall

Seoul: April 1 at Allbirds Parnas Mall Store

Tokyo: Spring 2025 at Allbirds Marunouchi



M0.0NSHOT Zero is available in sizes Unisex 6-11** for $200 USD.

**U6 (M6/W7.5), U7 (M7/W8.5), U8 (M8/W9.5), U9 (M9/W10.5), U10 (M10/W11.5), U11 (M11/W12.5)

To learn more about M0.0NSHOT and see the toolkit, visit: www.allbirds.com/moonshot

*About M0.0NSHOT’s product carbon footprint calculation:

Here’s how we account for net zero:

First, we started by working with The New Zealand Merino Company ’s regenerative wool program, ZQRX, to source M0.0NSHOT’s wool from Lake Hawea Station .

’s regenerative wool program, ZQRX, to source M0.0NSHOT’s wool from . Second, we calculated the specific farm-level carbon footprint of Lake Hawea Station. The organizational carbon footprint that forms the starting point for the allocation was developed independently of this project and verified by Toitū Envirocare , a New Zealand-based B Corp and carbon certification business.

, a New Zealand-based B Corp and carbon certification business. Then, we collaborated with The New Zealand Merino Company to translate this farm footprint into a product-level wool material carbon intensity for M0.0NSHOT.

to translate this farm footprint into a product-level wool material carbon intensity for M0.0NSHOT. This new wool carbon intensity is used to calculate the product’s carbon footprint using the Allbirds Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Tool , with modifications. The initial Allbirds LCA Tool was third-party verified against the requirements of ISO 14067 , which specifies principles, requirements and guidelines for calculating the carbon footprint of a product.

, with modifications. The initial Allbirds LCA Tool was third-party verified against the requirements of , which specifies principles, requirements and guidelines for calculating the carbon footprint of a product. The carbon footprint of M0.0NSHOT accounts for on-farm carbon sequestration, in addition to emissions, which is a deviation from standard industry practice. As a result, the calculated carbon footprint for M0.0NSHOT, unlike Allbirds’ standard products, is not fully aligned to ISO 14067.

However, Allbirds believes this wool carbon intensity value captures a more comprehensive model of the total emissions fluxes happening on-farm.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with tree fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

Contact

press@allbirds.com