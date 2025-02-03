Circular re Share Premium Account

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC



LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977



Foresight Technology VCT plc has issued a circular dated 31 January 2025 ("the Circular") detailing a proposal to cancel the Company's share premium account.



The Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's website: https://www.foresight.group/products/foresight-technology-vct-plc



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181