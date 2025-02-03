BHP Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: BHP 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BHP is a mineral resources company engaged in exploring, acquiring, developing, and marketing various commodities including iron ore, coal, nickel, copper, lead, silver, molybdenum, uranium, zinc, and gold. The company's operational projects include iron ore mines in Brazil and Australia and copper mines in Peru, Australia, and Chile. It also has a potash development project in Canada; nickel project in Australia; and coal mines in Australia and Colombia. The company also explores, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, the US, and Australia.



The report provides information and insights into BHP's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership & Investment Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

Circulor

KoBold Metals

Caterpillar

Risen Energy

MineHub

Tesla

K2fly

Denodo

Dassault Systemes

