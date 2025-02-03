Taiwan Power Market Outlook to 2035: Major Generating Companies Include Taiwan Power Co, Mailiao Power, Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan Cogeneration Corp and Marubeni

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the power market structure of Taiwan and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of Taiwan's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.
The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in Taiwan's power sector is also included in the report.
Report Scope
- Snapshot of Taiwan's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.
- Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035
- Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology
- Data on leading active and upcoming power plants
- Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
- Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Gas power will continue to support Taiwan's power generation
1.2 Solar PV and offshore wind will drive the renewable power market in Taiwan
2 Introduction
2.1 Taiwan Power Market
2.2 the analyst Report Guidance
3 Taiwan Power Market, Snapshot
3.1 Country Summary
3.2 Macroeconomic Factors
3.3 Supply Security
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Challenges
3.6 Geopolitical crisis
4 Taiwan Power Market, Market Analysis
4.1 Market Structure
4.2 Key Market Players
4.3 Financial Deals
- Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023
- Deals by Type, 2023
4.4 Taiwan Power Market, Demand Structure
- Power Consumption by Sector, 2023
4.5 Taiwan Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges
- Drivers
- Restraints
5 Renewable Energy Policy, Taiwan
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Policy Snapshot
5.3 Renewable Energy Targets
5.4 The Electricity Act
5.5 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)
5.6 New Green Energy Revolution
5.7 National Energy Program
5.8 Green Finance Action Plan
5.9 Solar Power Programs
5.10 Wind Power Programs
5.11 Feed-in Tariffs
5.12 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources
- Demonstration awards and subsidies
- Tax incentives
5.13 Renewable Energy Auction
5.14 Other Programs and Initiatives
- Shalun Green Energy Science City
- Green Energy Roofs Project
6 Taiwan Power Market, Capacity and Generation
6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023
6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015 - 2035
6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2025
6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
7 Taiwan Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview
7.1 Transmission Network
7.2 Distribution Network
8 Taiwan Power Market, Major Generating Companies
- Taiwan Power Co Ltd
- Mailiao Power Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Taiwan Cogeneration Corp
- Marubeni Corporation
