Hong Kong Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Focus on Key Players OFCA, PCCW, SmarTone, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) and 3 Hong Kong

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Hong Kong, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Hong Kong.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to a national plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Market Highlights:

The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Hong Kong will grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2024-2029, supported by revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, driven by growth in mobile internet subscriptions, increasing consumption of mobile data services, and an increase in mobile data ARPU with the projected rise in adoption of 5G services over the forecast period.

Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, driven by a projected rise in higher ARPU-yielding FTTH subscriptions on the back of initiatives by the government and telcos to improve fixed broadband network coverage in the country.

Company Coverage Includes:

OFCA

PCCW

SmarTone

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK)

3 Hong Kong

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

