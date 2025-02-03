ANZ Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: ANZ 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) is a provider of personal and business banking products and related financial solutions. Personal banking comprises accounts; card products; home and personal loans; life and non-life insurance; investment solutions; private banking; and travel solutions. The bank offers cash flow management, business loans, payment solutions, corporate insurance, international business solutions, employee management, and retirement investments. ANZ provides research, financing, transaction services, risk management, and foreign exchange services. It operates through a network of branch offices, ATMs, and online portals and serves individuals, SMEs, corporates, and institutional clients. The bank operates in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.
The report provides information and insights into ANZ's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into ANZ's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map
- ICT Budget
- Key Executives
Company Coverage Includes:
- Frollo
- AWS
- IBM
- Westpac
- CommBank
- Scentre Group
- Visa
- Worldline
- Infosys
