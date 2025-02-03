Expedia Group Digital Transformation Strategy Profile: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Expedia Group Inc. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Expedia Group Inc (Expedia Group) is an online travel company. The company provides a wide range of services, which includes booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services through its travel suppliers. The company offers these services under various brands including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire, CarRentals.com, Expedia Group Media Solutions, trivago, Expedia cruises, Travelocity, and Wotif. Expedia Group serves customers through mobile bookings, alternative distribution channels, private label businesses, and call centers. The company also carries out advertising, media business and travel management businesses.



The report provides information and insights into Expedia Group's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

AI Singapore

Klarna

AWS

Google

Wheel the World

Amadeus

Lufthansa

Track My Shuttle

Stasher

Alice

Traveloka

