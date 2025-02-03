Commercial Ozone Generator Market to reach USD 287.7 Mn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The commercial ozone generator market revenue to cross USD 287.7 billion by 2034, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. These devices are engineered to generate ozone for extensive use in commercial environments. Using methods like corona discharge and ultraviolet light, these systems produce ozone, a potent oxidizing agent. Compared to residential units, commercial ozone generators are designed for higher output and often include advanced features such as automated controls, internet-enabled interfaces, and real-time performance monitoring.

Growing efforts by governments and regulatory bodies to promote eco-friendly and chemical-free solutions for disinfection and purification are driving the adoption of ozone generators. The increasing need for maintaining clean and safe commercial spaces, including offices and factories, is boosting market demand. Additionally, technological advancements are leading to the development of compact, efficient, and user-friendly ozone systems equipped with features like automated operations and real-time monitoring, further encouraging their use.

The food processing sector is increasingly integrating ozone technology to sterilize equipment, control microbial growth, and enhance product shelf life, which is positively influencing commercial ozone generator market growth. In terms of technology, the corona discharge segment is expected to reach USD 122 million by 2034. This growth is attributed to its ability to produce high concentrations of ozone with low energy consumption. Ongoing innovation to enhance system reliability, ease of use, and operational efficiency is making corona discharge technology more appealing across a broad spectrum of applications.

commercial ozone generator market from water treatment applications is anticipated to witness more than 7% CAGR through 2034. The superior oxidizing capabilities of ozone in removing bacteria, viruses, and organic pollutants make it a preferred alternative to traditional disinfectants like chlorine. Stricter regulations governing water quality standards, especially in municipal water treatment facilities, are fueling the adoption of ozone generators to meet compliance requirements.

In the United States, the commercial ozone generator market is set to surpass USD 54.5 million by 2034. Heightened enforcement of stringent air and water quality regulations, coupled with the rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, is driving product uptake. The growing focus on reducing harmful byproducts and aligning with green initiatives, along with increasing industrial and urban development, is amplifying the need for effective air and water treatment solutions, thereby propelling the market forward.

