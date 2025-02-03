The Home Depot Digital Transformation Strategies Profile: Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: The Home Depot Inc. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Home Depot Inc (Home Depot) is a retailer of home improvement products. It offers various products, including building materials, home improvement supplies, hardware, electrical products, kitchen and bath products, flooring and paint products, appliances, and lawn and indoor and outdoor garden products. The company offers credit card services, home delivery, e-retail, and installation services. Home Depot offers its products under the HDX, Husky, Hampton Bay, Home Decorators Collection, Glacier Bay, Vigoro, Everbilt, The Home Depot, LifeProof, and PetProof brand names. It merchandises products through various e-commerce websites, including homedepot.com, homedepot.ca, homedepot.com.mx, blinds.com and thecompanystore.com. The company's operations are spread across the US, Canada, and Mexico.



The report provides information and insights into Home Depot's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Home Depot's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership & Investment Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

Zebra Technologies

Loadsmart

Buildertrend

Afero

Roadie

HPE

Aruba

