Ball Corporation Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) and its consolidated subsidiaries supply aluminum packaging to the household products, personal care, and beverage industries. The company produces its aluminum packaging products at manufacturing facilities across the world. Its aluminum packaging portfolio includes beverage cans, beverage bottles, beverage ends & tabs, aerosol cans, personal & home care bottles, and aluminum slugs. The company also offered aerospace and associated technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. On February 16, 2024, Ball sold its aerospace business to BAE Systems. Ball reports its financial performance in four reportable segments: 1) beverage packaging, North and Central America; 2) beverage packaging, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (beverage packaging, EMEA); 3) beverage packaging, South America; and 4) aerospace.



The report provides information and insights into Ball's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnerships and Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

