Orphan Designated Drugs Market Analysis: Key Trends, Players and Forecasts for Future Growth

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Orphan Designated Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report consolidates the latest thinking and forecasts around how the healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory trends will impact the orphan designated drugs in pharma space, as well as providing insights into the leading players and future challengers across the value chain, and providing insights into key drugs and markets from the Pharma Intelligence Center. Additionally, this report is designed to provide strategic planners, competitive intelligence professionals and key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry a clear view of the opportunities and risks over the foreseeable future.



Due to the unmet medical demands of many rare diseases around the world, the number of orphan designated drugs (ODD) by regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA has increased in recent years. This has arisen from international recognition of the significant number of people that rare diseases affect daily, paired with limited therapeutic options and low patient populations.

As a result, a wide variety of pharmaceutical companies are expanding their orphan drug portfolio through co-development partnerships and collaborations, innovative means of personalized and precision therapy, as well as receiving financial and legal support from regulatory bodies to meet this unmet medical need.



Report Scope

A dedicated report examining the pivotal healthcare, technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends shaping the orphan designated drugs field in pharma landscape.

This report also provides an in-depth analysis of how these trends are poised to either accelerate progress or create obstacles for the growth of the orphan designated drugs market.

Understand the key trends accelerating or hindering the orphan designated drugs in pharma space.

Company Coverage Includes:

AbbVie

Pfizer

Roche

AstraZeneca

Takeda

Sanofi

Catalent

Merck and Co,

Argenx

CSL

BeiGene

Ipsen

Regeneron

Abzena

Grifols

Biogen

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Healthcare trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Vyxeos Combination for IV Injection Receives Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of High-Risk AML in Japan

Panavance Therapeutics Awarded ODD for its Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

PhamAust Limited Reveals Encouraging Results for Monepantel

Can-Fite Biopharma's Namodenoson Demonstrating Anti-cancer and Protective Effects in the Liver

Signals

M&A trends

Strategic partnerships

Funding

Social media trends

Value Chain

Drug discovery and development

Clinical trials

Manufacturing

Patient access

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Clinical trials scorecard

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

