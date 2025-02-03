Exelon Corporation Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Profile - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Exelon Corporation 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Exelon Corporation (Exelon) is a utility services holding firm. It has operations across complete energy value chain, including energy sales, power generation, and distribution and transmission. The company produces electricity using nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, hydro, solar, and biomass sources; and purchases electricity through long-term power purchase contracts. Exelon also provides energy products and services to the residential, public sector, and business customers in the U.S. and Canada. The company supplies electricity and natural gas to industrial, residential public authorities, commercial and electric railroads, and other customers.



The report provides information and insights into Exelon's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership & Investment Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

