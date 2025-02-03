Brazil Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report 2025 - Brazil Sets the Stage for Strong ICT Growth with Projected $209 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Brazilian enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers. The report also discusses the market growth inhibitors impacting Brazil's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



The country intelligence provides information and insights into the ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in Brazil:

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Brazil

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on Brazil's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Brazil's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of Brazil's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Brazil

Company snapshot

Key Highlights

The ICT market growth in Brazil is driven by digital revolution including investments in cloud computing, 5G, IoT, and AI. The rise of private mobile networks will create new revenue streams that will help a variety of industries.

Brazil's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $96 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2023-2028 to reach more than $209 billion in 2028.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Brazil, with a majority of respondents, about 80% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2024 compared to 2023.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in Brazil driven by the growing demand for cloud-based services for innovation, increased productivity, and reduce IT infrastructure costs. The revenue opportunity for cloud in Brazil was pegged at more than $16 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 23% between 2023-2028.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Brazil in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $13 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17%.

The country intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

