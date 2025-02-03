Enel S.p.A. Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Company Profile: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Enel S.p.A. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Enel S.p.A. (Enel) is an integrated electricity and gas company that produces, distributes, and trades electricity and natural gas. The group generates electricity using diverse sources of energy such as nuclear, renewables, oil and gas turbines, coal, and gas combined cycle. It is also digitizing electricity grids in emerging markets. In partnership with research centers, scientific institutions, and universities, Enel develops technologies and solutions for improving energy efficiency, distributed generation, and integrating renewable sources. The company has an operational presence in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.



The report provides information and insights into Enel's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

The report provides insights into Enel's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Enel's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeyyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.