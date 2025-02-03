Immersion Cooling Fluids Market to surpass USD 4.8 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immersion Cooling Fluids Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 4.8 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

These specialized liquids are designed to submerge electronic components, efficiently dissipating heat in applications like transformers, servers, and electric vehicle batteries. Demand is increasing due to the superior energy efficiency and heat transfer capabilities of immersion cooling over conventional air-based cooling systems.

Data centers dealing with escalating processing requirements are turning to these cooling solutions to manage rising heat loads. Unlike traditional cooling methods, immersion cooling systems offer improved efficiency and a smaller physical footprint, making them an increasingly preferred choice. Similarly, the adoption of immersion cooling for EV batteries is expanding, as it helps regulate temperature, optimize performance, and extend battery life. Given the surge in data usage and the expansion of electric mobility, the market for these cooling fluids is poised for significant advancement.

In 2024, hydrocarbons led the market, generating USD 1.3 billion in revenue. Their cost-effectiveness and strong performance make them the preferred choice for various industries. Synthetic and mineral oils, commonly used in cooling applications, provide efficient heat transfer while minimizing environmental impact. Their adaptability across different system designs and ease of maintenance contribute to their widespread adoption.

Among the cooling technologies, single-phase cooling held a 68% market share in 2024. This method allows fluids to absorb heat without changing states, making it an efficient and low-maintenance solution for high-performance computing and data centers. Its simple design and reliability drive its widespread use across industries requiring dependable thermal management.

The transformers segment dominated the immersion cooling fluids market in 2024, generating USD 1.1 billion in revenue. Transformers generate substantial heat due to high energy consumption, requiring advanced cooling methods to ensure consistent performance. Using immersion cooling fluids in transformers enhances reliability, extends lifespan, and efficiently dissipates heat. The demand for improved cooling mechanisms in power distribution and electrical insulation continues to drive growth in this segment.

The U.S. led the immersion cooling fluids market in 2024, with revenue reaching USD 642 million. Rising investments in data centers, electric vehicle production, and transformer cooling solutions are driving demand. The increasing use of supercomputers and the growing EV industry fuel market expansion have prompted manufacturers to develop advanced cooling fluids. The country is at the forefront of technological innovation, infrastructure development, and large-scale investments in energy-efficient cooling solutions. As computational power and electric vehicle adoption increase, the demand for high-efficiency cooling systems continues to grow.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Players

Companies including 3M, Cargill, Chemie, Chevron, Dow, Engineered Fluids, Ergon, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Soltex, Valvoline are some firms working in immersion cooling fluids industry.

