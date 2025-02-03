The Ensign Group Expands Presence in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Mesquite Post Acute Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lubbock, Texas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc. Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition is effective as of February 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to add this facility to our organization in one of our best markets in Texas. We have been looking for the right opportunity to expand in west Texas and Bender Terrace was the perfect fit,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This facility will cluster extremely well with our existing operation in Lubbock and is another addition to Standard Bearer’s ever-growing portfolio,” he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, had this to say about the acquisition “Bender Terrace is an amazing facility that our local leaders cannot wait to begin working together with them. We are excited to continue the strong tradition of excellence we are inheriting and we look forward to adding additional resources in order to provide the high quality care to the residents and their families.”

In a separate transaction effective January 31, 2025, Ensign announced that through Standard Bearer, it had acquired the real estate of Beacon Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation, a 190-bed skilled nursing facility located in Rockwall, Texas; Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation, a 126-bed skilled nursing facility located in Waxahachie, Texas; Crestwood Health & Rehabilitation Center, a healthcare campus with 112 skilled nursing beds and 36 assisted living units located in Wills Point, Texas; and Rowlett Health & Rehabilitation Center, a 150 bed skilled nursing facility located in Rowlett, Texas. Each of these facilities have been operated by an Ensign affiliated company for the last five years under two leases with a third-party owner. Each operation will continue to be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and will be subject to long-term triple net leases with Standard Bearer.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 334 healthcare operations, 30 of which also include senior living operations, across 15 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 134 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

