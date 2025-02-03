Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and the refinancing of floating-rate loans at Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s refinancing auctions amounts to approx. DKK 53.6bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 4th to 7th Februrary 2025.

In the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.

Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1 and 2.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Appendix 1: Auction terms

Bonds offered, amounts offered and auction schedule

Appendix 2 contains auction schedules, lists of bonds offered, expected amounts and settlement dates.

Every morning at 09:00 CET in the auction period, the amounts offered on that particular day in the individual ISINs will be published at nykredit.com/ir under "Debt", where you can find information on the refinancing auctions.

Refinancing principles – ARMs

The Nykredit Group offers fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds for interest rate adjustment of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle.

For interest rate adjustment at the refinancing price, the bonds are sold at one or more bond auctions. The price is fixed as a weighted average of the prices obtained at the auctions.

If the Nykredit Group finds that the amount of bonds offered at an auction is not sufficient to obtain a market-consistent price, the refinancing price will instead be based on the Consolidated Reference Price of the bond in question quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Refinancing principles – floating-rate loans

Floating-rate loans are refinanced at four stand-alone auctions.

ISIN DK000954829-9 is non- callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Cibor/3 months

Fixing method: Fifth last Business Day (adjusted)

Expiring ISIN: DK000953644-3

ISIN DK000954810-9 is non- callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Cibor/3 months

Fixing method: Fifth last Business Day (adjusted)

Expiring ISIN: DK000954136-9

ISIN DK000954802-6 is non- callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Cibor/3 months

Fixing method: Fifth last Business Day (adjusted)

Expiring ISIN: DK000954152-6

ISIN DK000954799-4 is non- callable .

The mortgage bond is offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing.





Reference Rate: Euribor/3 months

Fixing method: Second last Business Day

Expiring ISIN: DK000953865-4

Credit ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G are rated AAA by S&P.

Bids

Bids for fixed-rate non-callable bullet covered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price. With respect to bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made in prices correct to three decimals. Other bids must be made correct to two decimals.

For all DKK-denominated bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 100,000, and for all EUR-denominated bonds in multiples of EUR 10,000.

More than one bid may be made in the same ISIN.

Type of auction

Mortgage bonds issued through Capital Centre H will be auctioned through Nasdaq Copenhagen’s auction submarket: 136 – CPH Auctions. Participants are stockbrokers and investors with access to the auction submarket at Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Allotment

As regards bonds for which bids are made in terms of price, bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

With respect to bonds for which bids are made in terms of reference rate spread, bids below the cut-off spread will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off spread may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Allotment at the auctions will take place as soon as possible, but not later than 10 minutes after closing.

Conditional offering of bonds with interest rate trigger

A condition of the final completion of a sale (allotment) of bonds offered with an interest rate trigger is that the yield-to-maturity of the bonds will not rise by more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Value date

All bonds at auction will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auctions will be 1st April 2025.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two trading days.

By means of the reverse facility, Nykredit Realkredit A/S offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 1st April 2025 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder. The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1st April 2025.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel +45 44 55 16 92.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Nykredit Realkredit A/S from conducting an auction through Nasdaq Copenhagen's auction submarket, a stock exchange announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Tap sales

Tap sales are made on 5th and 6th February 2025. Bids may be made on these days by contacting Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury.

Other terms

The Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement.

Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G.

ISIN Capital centre IT / RF* Coupon Maturity date Bids on Interest rate

trigger LCR level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering (million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009547051 SDO (H) IT / RF 1 01/04/2026 Price 8,25% 1b DKK 04/02/2025 07/02/2025 11:30 11:40 22,000 DK0009515363 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2028 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 355 DK0009524001 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2030 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 195 DK0009530750 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2026 Price - 2a DKK Tapsale** 190 DK0009533507 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2027 Price - 1b DKK Tapsale** 275 DK0009537920 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2028 Price - 2a DKK 07/02/2025 10:30 10:40 1,400 DK0009542847 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2029 Price - non-level DKK Tapsale** 190 DK0009546913 RO (G) RF 1 01/04/2030 Price - non-level DKK 07/02/2025 13:00 13:10 850 DK0009548109 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/10/2028 Yield - 1b DKK 05/02/2025 13:00 13:10 7,900 DK0009548299 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/10/2028 Yield - 1b DKK 05/02/2025 10:30 10:40 11,900 DK0009548026 RO (G) RF Adjustable 01/10/2027 Yield 1b DKK 06/02/2025 10:30 10:40 4,600 DK0009547994 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/04/2028 Yield - 1b EUR 06/02/2025 13:00 13:10 500

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 5th and 6th February 2025.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Attachment