GT Protocol wraps up a busy 2024 with numerous milestones including launching AI agents Builder

From a successful TGE to the launch of its Global AI Executive Technology, GT Protocol’s AI agents will make AI accessible to industries worldwide and are being integrated with major brands such as Nike, Amazon, and Shein

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Protocol , a blockchain AI execution protocol building advanced AI agents, enters 2025 on a high following a momentous 2024 defined by more than 100 strategic partnerships, key hires including the creation of an AI Solutions team, and recognition from major industry platforms as a top AI token. Enhancing all GT Protocol’s milestones and achievements is the launching of its Global AI Executive Technology, a powerful suite of tools, including the AI Agents Builder and AI Agents Marketplace with personalized AI agents designed to enhance the user experience. After initially starting out as an AI-powered Web3 investment and portfolio management platform, GT Protocol introduced its Global AI Executive Technology to expand its ecosystem into non-crypto services.

As more companies deploy advanced generative AI tools, AI agents have emerged as software systems designed to go beyond today’s expansive AI models by reasoning, planning, and executing actions completely independent of humans. A recent Google white paper on the future of AI agents concluded that for enterprises, these agents aren’t just smarter AI models or a theoretical concept. The report states they are a practical tool that can reshape how businesses function.

As GT Protocol advances its Global AI Executive Technology by creating AI agents designed to automate complex tasks and adapt to individual preferences, it enables businesses to embed its decentralized AI technology into their platforms through the GT API SDK. GT’s AI agents aren’t just tools but rather personal systems that smoothly integrate into both crypto and non-crypto services, changing how people engage with the digital world.

To redefine efficiency and make AI accessible to all industries, these are GT Protocol’s AI agents:

Personalized AI Agent Auto caller: Used for streamlining bookings, meetings, and daily tasks for individuals and businesses. The personalized AI agents can also book restaurant reservations via the auto caller feature which integrates Google Maps, a speech API, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to provide a more intuitive experience.

Real-time translations of voice messages across more than 100 languages. This AI agent features grammar checks and is compatible with Telegram and WhatsApp group chats. Sexuality Meme Analyzer: This fun and lighthearted AI agent enables users to take a selfie and then have their sexuality rated.

Despite generative AI’s revolutionary impact, common chatbots often fail to meet users’ needs due to their generic nature. GT Protocol’s AI Agents Marketplace counters this by allowing users to create or select AI agents that are customized to fit their specific desires—whether to help with personal tasks, business operations, or creative endeavors. All AI agents, whether custom-built or from GT Protocol’s existing lineup, are rigorously tested to guarantee peak performance and reliability, enhancing productivity and creativity. Furthermore, if a custom-built agent becomes popular, it can receive crowdfunding with the potential of being listed on Raydium—providing a unique opportunity for scaling and community engagement.

Powered by its Global AI Executive Technology, GT Protocol enables users to design their own AI agents to be featured in its AI Marketplace. Its AI Agent Builder is currently in a closed testing phase but recently opened up an early access program for early adopters to sign up and engage with the systems, including the AI Agents Marketplaces. GT Protocol is currently building additional AI agents.

In 2024 GT Protocol’s Global AI Executive Technology highlighted the end of the year but the project made noise throughout the year, starting with a successful launch of its native $GTAI token in January. The $GTAI utility token garnered much recognition throughout the year, as it was listed as “Top Gainer” on BNB Chain seven times, achieved the top ranking for AI tokens on CoinGecko twice, and was trending on CoinMarketCap.

GT Protocol was also recognized by Forbes as a leading AI-driven crypto project and was one of the top 10 most-voted projects on Skynet and Certik. GT Protocol was very active during 2024 participating in six major global conferences, including Token2049 and EthCC2024, while its CEO and Co-Founder Peter Ionov served as a judge for seasons six and seven of HackaTRON.

During 2024, GT Protocol was featured in 67 publications including Cointelegraph, Finance Magnates, Investing.com, Crypto.news, and other leading publications where its advancements in AI and blockchain were highlighted. As part of its mission to consistently engage with its community, GT Protocol team members participated in an unprecedented 33 X (formerly Twitter) Spaces to discuss everything from AI, blockchain, and Web3 with other industry experts.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better 2024 and look forward to continuing on our path in 2025,” says Peter Ionov, CEO and Co-Founder of GT Protocol. “Our achievements over the past year couldn’t have been done without the unwavering support we’ve received from our dedicated community, who will always be the backbone of our expanding ecosystem. We will continue building tools and products that provide simplicity, intelligence, and user empowerment as we look to redefine what is possible in AI and blockchain.”

“It has been a real pleasure to collaborate with GT Protocol and its amazing team over the last year plus,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “GT Protocol was one of the most promising and groundbreaking projects to come through our ChainGPT Pad and its achievements in 2024 support this. As they transition to focusing on AI agents, I have no doubt this journey will be nothing short of a great success.”

“I greatly appreciated working with GT Protocol over the last year as they integrated our decentralized settlement layer to enhance their wonderful Web3 investment platform by facilitating cross-chain transactions using $GTAI,” says Eitan Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Kima. “They truly are a great team with a lot of talented individuals who work together effectively, so it’s no surprise they are one of the most promising projects bridging AI and digital assets.”

About GT Protocol:

GT Protocol is revolutionizing the landscape with its AI Layer for Web3, targeting the onboarding of 100 million users through cutting-edge technology. The company develops AI infrastructure specifically designed for Web3 investments, trading, and portfolio management. With a robust community presence, GT Protocol is set to transform how users interact with the crypto market. For more information, visit: https://www.gt-protocol.io/

