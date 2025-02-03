Brazil Potash Launches Archaeological Monitoring, Rescue Program, and Heritage Education for the Autazes Potash Project

Launch of activities to carry out archaeological preservation at the Autazes Potash Project.



Work complies with Brazilian federal legal standards approved by the (IPHAN) National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage .



The Archaeological Program is an important part of the implementation of the Autazes Potash Project to ensure the protection of archaeological artifacts in the project area.



MANAUS, Brazil, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, today announced it has commenced its Archaeological Monitoring, Rescue Program, and Heritage Education for the Autazes Potash Project (the “Project”), an important milestone for the safeguarding and protection of the historical and archaeological heritage in the project area. Work at site is planned to commence imminently.

The scope of work has been approved by the National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), which authorizes the Company to carry out the program in accordance with its standards. The implementation of the Archaeological Monitoring, Rescue Program, and Heritage Education for the Project is based on diagnostic studies and archaeological prospecting previously conducted.

“With the signing of this contract, we are taking another step in our commitment, as a corporate citizen, to the memory and preservation of Amazonian culture for future generations,” said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil, the Company’s Brazilian subsidiary. “The areas for the project’s implementation are the subject of prior studies that identified occurrences with archaeological potential, as approved in our project with IPHAN. This field work is being advanced based on extensive research and archaeological monitoring of the areas where we will be implementing the Autazes Potash Project,” he added.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project that will supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products in Brazil. With initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the archeological monitoring, rescue program and heritage education for the Autazes Project, the planned construction of the Autazes Project and the benefits of such project are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com